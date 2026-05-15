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Gurugram slips to 18th rank n Haryana Class 10 results

The Haryana Board announced Class 10 results, with Gurugram's pass rate at 89.44%, ranking 18th. Overall state pass rate fell to 89.60%.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:44 am IST
By Mihika Shah, Neeraj Mohan
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The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced Class 10 results on Thursday, with Gurugram slipping four spots to rank 18 after recording a pass percentage of 89.44%.

A total of 15,266 students from Gurugram appeared for the examination, of whom 13,654 passed. (PTI)

A total of 15,266 students from Gurugram appeared for the examination, of whom 13,654 passed.

The overall state pass percentage stood at 89.60%, down from 92.89% last year. The exams were conducted between February 26 and March 20 across 1,431 centres in the state.

Around 276,640 students, including 133,000 girls and 143,000 boys, appeared for the examination in the state. Of them, 247,860 passed, while 6,201 were placed in the “essential repeat” category.

Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 91.64%, compared to 87.69% among boys.

Deepika from Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Miran, Bhiwani, topped the state with 499 marks.

The second position was jointly secured by Ronak of BSM Senior Secondary School, Bigowa, Charkhi Dadri; Khushi of NCVM High School, Putthi Saman, Hisar; Antu from Swami Vivekanand Senior Secondary School, Kheri Jalab, Hisar and Deepanshu of Balaji Senior Secondary School, Bhungarka, Mahendergarh, all scoring 498 marks each. Eleven students shared the third rank with 497 marks.

Ashok Prajapati, a government school teacher in Gurugram, said the decline in the district’s overall results is due to non-teaching duties assigned to the teachers which consume a significant amount of time, affecting academic focus in classrooms.

Despite several calls and messages HT, district education officer (DEO) Indu Boken did not respond on the matter.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

class 10 results
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