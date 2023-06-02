Girl apprehended for killing brother sent to observation home in Karnal

Gurugram: A day after Faridabad police apprehended a 15-year-old girl for allegedly strangling her brother following a tiff over a phone, she was produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) and sent to an observation home in Karnal on Thursday.

Police said the girl was upset with her parents as she felt they were ‘partial’ towards her brother and gave more importance to him.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said a case of murder was registered against the girl after the autopsy report confirmed that the boy was strangulated. “The JJB sent her to an observation home in Karnal as there are no such facilities in Faridabad,” he said.

Further, the child welfare committee (CWC) of Faridabad has also submitted a social investigation report (SIR) related to the case and said that the girl needs counselling.

“We came to know about the case on Wednesday. Our team of social workers has compiled an SIR and submitted it to the police and JJB. It is imperative to treat the teenager with sensitivity and counsel her in a way that she can adapt herself to social and community life in the future,” said Shripal Karhana, district CWC chairman.

Police said they had received a call from the parents of the girl on Tuesday evening, stating that their 13-year-old son was declared dead by doctors and their daughter was not responding to their queries. The family and neighbours did not expect that his elder sister was involved in the crime, said police.

“Both the children had come from Uttar Pradesh to spend time with their parents during their summer holidays. The girl was upset with her brother as she thought her parents were partial towards him,” said Singh.

As per police, the parents had returned home after work on Tuesday evening and found that their son was deep asleep. When he did not respond, they rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Singh said police have recovered the scarf that was used in the murder. “The parents were earlier suspecting the role of an outsider, but their daughter narrated the sequence of events and confessed to the crime,” he said.

HT tried to contact the family members but there was no response. Neighbours said they have left for their hometown to perform the last rites of their son.

