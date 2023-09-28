Gurugram: Three cars gutted in fire near Sadbhavna Park of Sector 46

Three cars, including an SUV, were reduced to ashes after they caught fire in a residential area near Sadbhavna Park of Sector-46 on Wednesday. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, said fire department officials.

It is suspected that some miscreants might have set one of the vehicles on fire and fled the spot. The owners have submitted a complaint at the Sector-50 police station in connection with the incident. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The fire broke out in one of the vehicles between 4.30am and 5am and quickly gutted the other two vehicles parked at the spot.

Police said that the burnt vehicles were Tata Harrier, Mauri Brezza and Grand Vitara, which was purchased just four months ago. The other two cars were bought one to two years ago.

The owners of all three cars lived in a multistory building just in front of the spot where the vehicles were parked.

Officers said that some local residents spotted the fire after which they alerted the owners. However, by the time they reached the place, all the three vehicles were engulfed in flames, they added.

Nitish Bhardwaj, the fire officer of Sector-29 fire station, said that an alert was received at about 5.05am about the incident and immediately two fire tenders were pressed into action.

“The fire was doused in an hour. However, all the three vehicles were completely charred. After carrying out preliminary inspection of the spot, the team returned by 6.50am,” he said.

Bhardwaj said that it is yet to be ascertained that how the fire broke out. “A detailed investigation will be required to ascertain if any miscreant set the vehicles on fire or it was a result of an internal short circuit,” he said.

