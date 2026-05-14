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Gurugram to blacklist firms over poor upkeep of public toilets

MCG said nearly 90 of 114 public toilets are in poor condition, while CSR-backed modern sanitation facilities were also proposed.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:10 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Haryana industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Tuesday directed officials to blacklist agencies responsible for poor maintenance of public toilets in Gurugram and identify new agencies to improve upkeep and cleanliness across the city.

Dilapidated condition of public toilets in Sector 56 market, as seen on HT’s spot check in April. (HT Photo)

The directive was issued during a meeting chaired by the minister at the Mini Secretariat to review urban development works and civic infrastructure in Gurugram. Officials discussed the deteriorating condition of public toilets and the need for immediate corrective measures.

Earlier, HT published a spot check conducted at markets in sectors 56, 46, 14, 31 and 40 found public toilets in poor condition. The report highlighted severe neglect, unhygienic conditions and lack of maintenance at several facilities, prompting the minister to seek accountability from civic authorities.

Officials informed the minister that of the 114 public toilets constructed under the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), nearly 90 are currently in poor condition. In several markets and densely populated areas, toilets are either non-functional or locked, causing inconvenience to the public.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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