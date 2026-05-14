Gurugram to blacklist firms over poor upkeep of public toilets

Haryana industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Tuesday directed officials to blacklist agencies responsible for poor maintenance of public toilets in Gurugram and identify new agencies to improve upkeep and cleanliness across the city.

Dilapidated condition of public toilets in Sector 56 market, as seen on HT’s spot check in April. (HT Photo)

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The directive was issued during a meeting chaired by the minister at the Mini Secretariat to review urban development works and civic infrastructure in Gurugram. Officials discussed the deteriorating condition of public toilets and the need for immediate corrective measures.

Earlier, HT published a spot check conducted at markets in sectors 56, 46, 14, 31 and 40 found public toilets in poor condition. The report highlighted severe neglect, unhygienic conditions and lack of maintenance at several facilities, prompting the minister to seek accountability from civic authorities.

Officials informed the minister that of the 114 public toilets constructed under the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), nearly 90 are currently in poor condition. In several markets and densely populated areas, toilets are either non-functional or locked, causing inconvenience to the public.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, Singh instructed officials that only competent agencies with a proven record of maintenance and sanitation should be assigned such responsibilities in future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, Singh instructed officials that only competent agencies with a proven record of maintenance and sanitation should be assigned such responsibilities in future. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A regular cleaning and proper operation of public toilets must be ensured to prevent inconvenience to residents, particularly women and shoppers visiting markets and public spaces,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A regular cleaning and proper operation of public toilets must be ensured to prevent inconvenience to residents, particularly women and shoppers visiting markets and public spaces,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister said public sanitation facilities are directly linked to the city’s cleanliness image and quality of urban life. He directed civic officials to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and take strict action against negligent contractors and agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said public sanitation facilities are directly linked to the city’s cleanliness image and quality of urban life. He directed civic officials to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and take strict action against negligent contractors and agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, including MCG and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), who reviewed multiple ongoing civic projects and urban infrastructure issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, including MCG and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), who reviewed multiple ongoing civic projects and urban infrastructure issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner, discussed the possibility of improving sanitation infrastructure through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) participation. “Under the proposal, large companies could support the construction and maintenance of modern, hygienic and women-friendly toilet complexes in different parts of the city,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner, discussed the possibility of improving sanitation infrastructure through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) participation. “Under the proposal, large companies could support the construction and maintenance of modern, hygienic and women-friendly toilet complexes in different parts of the city,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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