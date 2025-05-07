Gurugram to simulate air raid, blackout in mock drill today

Gurugram district will conduct “Operation Abhyas”—a large-scale mock drill simulating air raid and blackout scenarios—on Wednesday, under the Ministry of home affairs’ directives in a bid to bolster emergency preparedness. RWAs, schools, and key institutions have been roped in to raise awareness, while messaging campaigns across digital and offline platforms are informing citizens about the drill. (PTI)

The drill will begin at 4pm, marked by a district-wide siren, and include evacuation exercises, response coordination, and a full-night blackout, officials said. Residents have been urged to switch off all lights and remain indoors as part of the simulation.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar, who is overseeing the exercise, said the goal is to test the alertness and coordination of emergency response systems and citizens. “This exercise is a crucial part of our disaster management preparedness,” Kumar said. “We urge everyone to participate and follow all instructions.”

A command and control centre will be established in the Mini Secretariat’s conference hall, while the Tau Devi Lal Stadium will serve as the main dispatch base for emergency and rescue teams.

Five task forces—each comprising medical teams, fire brigades, ambulances, civil defence volunteers, and police personnel—will carry out real-time evacuation and relief simulations across various locations in the district. These teams will function under the supervision of dedicated task force managers, officials said.

During a high-level meeting held on Monday, DC Kumar instructed departments to coordinate closely for the exercise’s seamless execution. RWAs, schools, and key institutions have been roped in to raise awareness, while messaging campaigns across digital and offline platforms are informing citizens about the drill.

“The blackout is part of our preparedness strategy. We want citizens to experience what it means to be in a no-light zone during an emergency,” Kumar added. Schools have been directed to explain blackout protocols to students during morning assemblies.

Senior officials, including DCP Headquarters Arpit Jain, DCP Traffic Dr. Rajesh Mohan, SDMs, and representatives from the disaster management department and civil defence, will supervise the drill. A temporary emergency operations hub will monitor the flow of activity and response efficacy.

The drill is part of a statewide safety initiative, with 10 other districts in Haryana also participating in simultaneous mock drills, aimed at improving coordinated response to potential disasters.

“This initiative ensures every department—from health to police to civil defence—is ready to respond swiftly and effectively,” said Kumar. “Such preparedness exercises are vital to avoid chaos during real emergencies.”