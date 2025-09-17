Gurugram traffic police issues 19.5K fines worth 2.63 cr in week-long road safety drive

In a week-long road safety drive, the Gurugram traffic police issued 19,582 fines to commuters for flouting norms such as driving on the wrong side, riding without helmets, drunk driving, and taking dangerous U-turns, officials said on Monday. The enforcement, carried out between September 8 and 14, led to fines amounting to ₹2.63 crore. Awareness campaigns were also conducted under the “Challan Nahi, Salaam Milega initiative (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Traffic police spokesperson Vikas Verma said the action was part of a strict enforcement campaign to ensure compliance with traffic laws, hold violators accountable, and reduce accidents. “An intensive road safety exercise was carried out under which commuters who were found speeding, driving on the wrong side or without proper gear were sent a clear message,” Verma said.

According to police records, 2,728 fines were issued for driving on the wrong side, 1,369 for road marking violations, 1,399 for pillion riders without helmets, 2,436 for wrongful lane changing, 1,178 for driving without seat belts, 1,120 for driving without helmets, 602 for drunk driving, and 152 for speeding.

Alongside enforcement, the traffic department has begun community participation measures. Verma said SOPs were issued to enroll volunteers as ‘traffic mitra’, restricted to permanent residents or those employed in Gurugram with minimum educational qualifications. “So far, 64 people have come forward to enroll themselves for volunteering,” he added.

Awareness campaigns were also conducted under the “Challan Nahi, Salaam Milega (Not fines, get salutes)” initiative, where police teams addressed hundreds of commuters at 19 locations across the city to encourage adherence to traffic rules.