Gurugram traffic cops to crack down on wrong-side driving

The Gurugram traffic police have launched a special drive to curb wrong-side driving and other major traffic offences, officers said on Saturday. Traffic police personnel take part in a training session. (HT Photo)

Officers said that wrong-side driving is a major menace that causes several accidents and deaths of commuters across the city.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that the campaign started on Thursday and will continue for at least a week after which a review will be done for further plans.

“We have deployed teams at several key locations across the city to catch the violators and issue them challans,” he said.

The DCP said that commercial vehicle drivers – autorickshaws, cabs or small and medium-sized goods transport vehicles – are those who mostly drive on the wrong side of the road and end up causing accidents.

DCP Vij said that 390 challans were issued in the last two days to those driving on the wrong side. Meanwhile, 644 challans were issued to those who were found driving without high security number plates.

“Around 184 challans were issued to those who were found driving vehicles without number plates and 151 for triple-riding on motorcycles,” he said.

Incidentally, the special drive started days after a tractor trolley travelling on the wrong side of the road had allegedly rammed a police vehicle in the convoy of BJP state president OP Dhankhar near Himgiri Chowk causing injuries to three police personnel.

Besides, at least two accidents had taken place in the last 20 days in which wrong-side driving ended up causing fatalities near Vatika Chowk in Sector 69 and in Manesar, officers said.

Officers said that at least 15 teams have been deployed on key locations across the city which includes Golf Course Road, National Highway (NH-48), Sohna Road, MG Road and other places.

“Wrong-side driving takes place mainly on the service roads, sector roads and near the traffic signals from where the drivers try to take a shortcut and end up causing collisions. When caught, most of these commuters are found without helmets and invalid vehicle documents,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Officers said that such drives help in bringing down road accidents. Besides this drive, routine checking for drunk driving and other violations are also taking place simultaneously, officers added.

.