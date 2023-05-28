Gurugram police launch app to issue challans against traffic violators

Gurugram traffic police have launched a virtual online app to issue challans to traffic violators. The trial run of the app began in April this year and so far, 55,000 challans have been issued, police said.

(Parveen Kumar/ HT)

Police personnel deployed at various locations are taking pictures and uploading them on the app based on which challans are being sent. Police said around 2,500 challans are being sent from the app on a daily basis.

According to police, the initiative was taken to avoid conflicts and to promote transparency when violators disobey traffic rules.

Shiv Archan Sharma, assistant commissioner of police, traffic (headquarters), said they came up with the app to pull up traffic violators. “We had conducted a trial run for a few days in April and we received a good response after which we launched the app officially from May 1. We have already issued 55,000 challans this month,” he said.

ACP Sharma said there are at least 20 traffic violations that have been listed on the app. “Instead of stopping the traffic violators, the teams deployed at major stretches click pictures and upload them on the app and after that the challan is issued. Earlier, we were using CCTV cameras and e-machines to issue the challans,” he said.

Police said around 200 traffic personnel have been asked to download the app.

“More than 20 offences such as wrong parking, riding without helmet, not wearing seat belts, jumping red lights and zebra crossing, using mobile phone while driving, violations in number plates, etc. have been included in the app. Traffic police personnel while uploading the photos can also enter the location, make and registration number of the vehicle and the violation. With this new app, we can issue challans in areas that have no CCTV cameras”, ACP Sharma said.

Police said their personnel have also undergone a month’s training on how to operate the app.

“Photographs of motorists who violate traffic rules are uploaded on the app. The challan is issued only after verification of the photographs by personnel posted at the integrated command and control centre and a copy of the challan is sent to the mobile number of the violator”, ACP Sharma added.

