Gurugram: Underpass to come up at Z Chowk, says GMDA

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) will be constructing a six-lane underpass from Iffco Chowk towards Ardee City Road at the Z Chowk intersection, officials said.

According to officials, once completed, the underpass will decongest the area around Millennium City Centre Metro station and the proposed interchange station of Gurugram Metro. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, once completed, the underpass will decongest the area around Millennium City Centre Metro station and the proposed interchange station of Gurugram Metro.

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Officials said the underpass would be around 1.35 kilometers long and constructed at a cost of ₹55.46 crore. It will be developed along the intersection of sectors 27, 29, 43, and 44 and completed within 18 months.

The authority has floated the tender for the project. Work will be completed in 18 months from the day of the award of the tender, added officials.

A GMDA official said that the underpass will have six lanes, with three lanes in each direction, while a parallel six-lane at-grade carriageway will also be developed to facilitate uninterrupted traffic movement.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said that the proposed underpass will enhance the carrying capacity of the road from Iffco Chowk towards SPR, reduce travel time and provide a safer commuting experience for people.

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{{^usCountry}} ”The project has been designed to streamline traffic movement by separating local traffic at the Millennium City Centre junction. The underpass will streamline traffic movement and also help in decongesting the entire area,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ”The project has been designed to streamline traffic movement by separating local traffic at the Millennium City Centre junction. The underpass will streamline traffic movement and also help in decongesting the entire area,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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GMDA officials said that it has also been decided that the underpass project will be sustainable and have eco-friendly features. “As part of this exercise, two rainwater harvesting structures will be developed along the corridor to facilitate groundwater recharge. Solar panels will also be installed to meet the electricity requirements for the underpass,” said Meena.

“The executing agency will also undertake comprehensive dust mitigation measures, including regular water sprinkling, covered transportation of construction material and other prescribed environmental safeguards,” added Meena.