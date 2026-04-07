In a crackdown against cheating, Gurugram University acted on 450 alleged cases of using unfair means in the December 2025 examinations, cancelling answer sheets of 337 students and debarring 18 candidates from appearing for exams for up to three years, officials said. The university stated the action was taken under its zero-tolerance policy following an inquiry by the unfair means committee (UMC). Gurugram University cracks down on cheating, 337 answer sheets axed

Vice-chancellor Sanjay Kaushik said “the cases were detected during semester examinations where 10 special vigilance teams had been deployed. The UMC conducted a detailed probe before finalising decisions last week.”

Among those debarred, two students are barred for six months, 12 for one year and four for three years. Students whose answer sheets were cancelled must reappear in the same subjects.

In 23 cases, the committee ordered fresh evaluation, indicating insufficient evidence for cancellation but grounds for further scrutiny. Violations spanned BTech (Civil, Mechanical, Computer Science Engineering), BBA, BCA and BSc (non-medical). Subjects included English, Political Science, Thermodynamics, Programming with Python, Economics and Business Statistics, university authorities said.

The Engineering and Technology department separately sought clarification, officials added. “Surveillance mechanism would be made more robust for the upcoming examinations to prevent any recurrence,” Kaushik said. Affected students have a 30-day window from formal notification to apply for reconsideration on payment of a ₹2,000 fee. However, no student has applied so far, the VC said.