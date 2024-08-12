Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.72 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024
Aug 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 12, 2024, is 31.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.72 °C and 35.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.63 °C and 36.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.72 °C and 35.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 139.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 13, 2024
|34.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|34.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|26.69 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 16, 2024
|32.03 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|32.29 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|33.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|31.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.64 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.99 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.21 °C
|Light rain
