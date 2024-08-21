Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.61 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 21, 2024, is 32.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.61 °C and 36.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.51 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.61 °C and 36.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 349.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 22, 2024
|34.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|33.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|34.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|34.21 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|32.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|29.71 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|31.35 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
