Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

Mar 10, 2025 07:08 AM IST
Mar 10, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on March 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 10, 2025, is 30.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 34.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.

Gurugram weather update on March 10, 2025
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.61 °C and 36.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.02 °C and 34.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 11, 202530.73Broken clouds
March 12, 202532.79Broken clouds
March 13, 202533.65Broken clouds
March 14, 202535.43Broken clouds
March 15, 202534.13Broken clouds
March 16, 202532.72Few clouds
March 17, 202533.86Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.0 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.12 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru29.35 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.44 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad36.88 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.02 °C Broken clouds


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

