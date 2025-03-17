Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on March 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 17, 2025, is 28.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.02 °C and 31.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.27 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|28.94
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|30.33
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|32.84
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|34.45
|Scattered clouds
|March 22, 2025
|34.69
|Few clouds
|March 23, 2025
|33.49
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|35.04
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025
