Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 17, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on March 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 17, 2025, is 28.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.02 °C and 31.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.

Gurugram weather update on March 17, 2025
Gurugram weather update on March 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.27 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 18, 202528.94Sky is clear
March 19, 202530.33Sky is clear
March 20, 202532.84Sky is clear
March 21, 202534.45Scattered clouds
March 22, 202534.69Few clouds
March 23, 202533.49Sky is clear
March 24, 202535.04Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.34 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata33.95 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.68 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.91 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad35.79 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad32.1 °C Broken clouds
Delhi28.56 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

