Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 20, 2024 32.55 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 32.61 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 32.96 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 32.85 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 33.43 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 33.63 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 33.57 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.73 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.06 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.12 °C Light rain Delhi 33.18 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 19, 2024, is 33.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 36.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.46 °C and 35.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 36.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 165.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024

