Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.77 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 30.47 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 33.48 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 34.36 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 36.1 °C Few clouds September 23, 2024 36.56 °C Few clouds September 24, 2024 37.09 °C Broken clouds September 25, 2024 36.4 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 18, 2024, is 29.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.77 °C and 29.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.42 °C and 33.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 399.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.