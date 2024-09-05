Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 6, 2024 31.89 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 34.21 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 34.26 °C Moderate rain September 9, 2024 36.11 °C Sky is clear September 10, 2024 36.98 °C Sky is clear September 11, 2024 36.71 °C Light rain September 12, 2024 35.67 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.35 °C Light rain Chennai 32.59 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.57 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.29 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.05 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 5, 2024, is 28.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 31.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.01 °C and 34.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 120.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 5, 2024

