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Gurugram: Woman jumps to death from office building; husband arrested

Gurugram: Woman jumps to death from office building; husband arrested

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, A 33-year-old female senior account executive at a private company here died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of her office building in Sector 65, police said on Thursday.

Gurugram: Woman jumps to death from office building; husband arrested

The deceased's family alleged that harassment by husband drove her to suicide.

Police said an FIR for abatement to suicide was registered against the husband and in-laws of the deceased at the Sector 65 police station. Later in the day, police arrested the husband identified as Amit Singhal, a resident of Meerut who works as a Chartered Accountant .

According to police, the deceased Jagriti Bari Singhal, a native of Dehradun was working for the company on a package of around 12 lakh annually. Police said no suicide note was found at the scene.

Police said around 2:00 pm on Wednesday, the deceased was on the fifth floor of her office in the Worldmark building and suddenly jumped from that floor while talking on her mobile phone.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem on Thursday and a further probe is underway," said the Gurugram police spokesperson.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
harassment husband police suicide gurugram
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