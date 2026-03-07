Gurugram: 2 held for threatening man with ‘rape’ case

Two siblings were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly extorted ₹75,000 from a man by threatening to implicate him in a fake rape case in Nuh, police said on Friday. Police identified the suspects as Mohammad Irshad alias Gumani, 34, and his sister Anisha Khatoon, 39, both residents of Tapkan in Sadar Nuh.

According to police, the victim, a 35-year-old man, a resident of Adbar, was in contact with the woman since four months. On February 4, the woman began threatening the victim to pay her ₹5 lakh or she would have him arrested in a rape case. Police said the woman had also stolen a phone from the victim in November last year to make threat calls to him.

Police said the woman asked the victim to meet her on Tuaru road on February 4. Her brother also reached the spot and assaulted the victim while threatening him to pay the money.

After being continuously harassed, the victim filed a complaint on Thursday following which an FIR against the siblings was registered under sections 304 (snatching), 3(5) (common intention) and 308(7) (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Nuh police station, said police officials.

Police said, onThursday, the victim’s brother negotiated with the duo and they asked him to meet them at a location on Nalhar road with ₹75,000 cash as partial payment.

A team consisting of assistant sub-inspectors Kamal Singh and Saroj Kumari present at the spot arrested both the suspects after they took the money.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said that police had noted the serial numbers of all the currencies before being handed over to the suspects. “After recovery, the numbers were matched and found to be the same in presence of witnesses. There is a call recording where the woman can be heard threatening him to pay ₹5 lakh extortion,” he said.

Kumar said that there is a possibility that the duo had trapped other victims using similar methods in the past. “They are being interrogated and their bank account statements are being verified to check if any big cash deposits or transactions have taken place from other accounts,” he added.