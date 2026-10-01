A 51-year-old woman was rescued by a Gurugram police emergency response vehicle (ERV) team after she lost consciousness in her car due to severe internal bleeding while driving from a hospital in Sector 38 to her home in Sector 110 early Tuesday, police said.

Gurugram: Hospitalised husband’s distress call leads cops to unconscious wife in car

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Her husband, 55, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, told HT that he contacted Dial-112 at 5.44am after she told him from the car that she could not move and was losing consciousness. The ERV team located her within six minutes and took her to Manipal Hospital, where doctors said a delay of a few more minutes could have made her condition critical, officials said.

The woman had spent the night at the hospital caring for her husband before leaving for home at 5.30am, according to police officials. She developed severe internal bleeding due to a uterus-related ailment while driving and managed to pull over in Sector 23. She reclined her seat and became unconscious.

Her husband, unable to get out of his hospital bed, said he had called her twice without responding before answering on the third attempt. “Save me. I can’t even move. I can’t even go to the hospital nearby. This is what she told me over the phone when I rang her for the third time to check if she had reached home and she somehow managed to respond,” the husband said. She later managed to tell him that her car’s hazard lights were on and that she was somewhere between Krishna Chowk and Manipal Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The control room alerted an ERV stationed near Sector 23 market. Assistant sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar, along with constable Ravi Kumar and special police officer Kartar Singh found the woman unconscious in a Swift Dzire with its hazard lights blinking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The control room alerted an ERV stationed near Sector 23 market. Assistant sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar, along with constable Ravi Kumar and special police officer Kartar Singh found the woman unconscious in a Swift Dzire with its hazard lights blinking. {{/usCountry}}

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“We contacted the husband for details and located his wife within six minutes. In the next four minutes, we were at the hospital, and the woman was receiving medical treatment,” Kumar said.

He said the team kept updating the husband about her condition. “I, with the help my colleagues and a commuter, who had also come to our help, loaded her in our ERV and rushed her to Manipal Hospital for treatment,” Kumar said.

The husband said, “Within 10-12 minutes of my call to the control room, they had rushed Seema to hospital.” He added that his sister and brother would have taken almost an hour to reach her.

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said police later learnt from doctors that she had suffered severe internal bleeding due to a uterus-related ailment. Doctors told police that her condition could have become critical with a few minutes’ further delay, he said.

Turan said Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj had announced a reward for the entire ERV team for their work in saving the woman’s life.