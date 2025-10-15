Gurugram: New signage planned on NH-48, Cyber Hub to ease commuter confusion

Traffic police and DLF authorities plan to install new signage on NH-48 and Cyber Hub after obtaining clearance from civic authorities to address commuter confusion over lane segregation during the phase-one trial run of the Shankar Chowk decongestion plan, officials said on Tuesday. Earlier, HT had reported that many commuters continued using the Ambience Mall underpass to reach Cyber City due to a lack of information about traffic segregation. (HT Archive)

The initiative follows a traffic jam reported last Thursday at the Ambience Mall U-turn underpass, caused by drivers unaware of new lane arrangements under the trial.

Dr Rakesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said multiple signs have already been installed along the barricades to segregate traffic moving from Delhi to Gurugram. “Large signage indicating the lane distribution been put up along the barricades from where the Rajokri flyover in Delhi merges into the Udyog Vihar stretch at the Gurugram-Delhi border,” Mohan said.

Earlier, HT had reported that many commuters continued using the Ambience Mall underpass to reach Cyber City due to a lack of information about traffic segregation. Officials said the new signage aims to improve lane guidance and reduce snarls between Sirhaul toll plaza and IFFCO Chowk.

DLF authorities confirmed they plan to replace temporary signage in the Cyber City area with larger, permanent hoardings. “We are in talks with the local civic authorities and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to put up big traffic signboards to inform commuters coming from Golf Course Road (Raghavendra Marg). These informational boards are heavy and require a solid concrete base to withstand continuous vehicular movement on the road. Once approval is received from the government bodies, the process to install signage along the expressway will start,” said a senior DLF official requesting anonymity.

A senior NHAI official said a tender had been floated to augment signage along the Delhi–Gurugram–Jaipur Expressway to improve navigation and ensure safety. “We are in the process of completing the tender work; however, an expected timeline is unavailable because the bidder has not been finalised yet,” the official said.