Gurugram:Residents of Chintels Paradiso want developer’s licence to be revoked

Three days after a ceiling collapsed at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109, residents of several housing societies gathered in the area and staged a protest against the developer and authorities on Sunday evening.

Members of over 100 resident welfare associations (RWAs) of developing sectors in Dwarka Expressway also conducted a joint meeting at the Brisk Lumbini residential society in Sector 109. They discussed about the future course of action that needs to be taken and pledged to support the distraught residents of Chintels Paradiso. They also deliberated upon a host of key issues concerning residents in their respective areas.

The representatives said that they need to push the authorities to take stringent action against the builder. They said the FIR registered against the builder is not appropriate and many sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are yet to be added.

After the four-hour long meeting, the representatives decided to stage a larger protest with more than 1,000 residents, if their demands are not met within a week’s time.

Meanwhile, the residents of Chintels Paradiso have also written a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is on a two-day visit to Gurugram.

“There is a significant risk to the lives of over 450 families residing in Chintels Paradiso. We have already raised several construction-related issues in the past four years but no heed has been given to our complaints and no action taken against the developer. It has only led to further deterioration of the existing structures in the premises,” said Sonam Arora, a resident.

Another resident, who identified himself as Lalit Kapoor, said that 35 families have been uprooted from their homes, which were purchased by investing their entire savings and taking loans that extend for another 15 to 20 years. “Residents in the towers are unable to sleep peacefully as both children and adults fear for their safety. There is a serious possibility that another ceiling collapse can occur in any of the nine towers of the society,” he added.

Residents demanded the immediate intervention of chief minister Khattar to mitigate their plight. They argued that an FIR under sections 304, 34 and 120B of the IPC must be filed against the developer. They also sought an independent, systematic, complete and thorough structural audit by experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) without any further delay.

The residents also demanded a safety certificate and assurance from the concerned government authorities that the apartment complex is safe and that there are no structural discrepancies in the rest of the buildings at Chintels Paradiso. They also demanded that action must be completed within a week and alleged that the previous audits were stage-managed by the developer.

Rakesh Hooda, a resident of Chintels Paradiso, said that an independent high court probe monitored by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must be initiated with regards to all clearances and permissions, including occupancy certificates. “The conduct of government officials must also be covered under the gamut of the CBI investigation,” he said.

The residents also demanded that the licence of the developer must be revoked with immediate effect. They said that all its future and ongoing projects must be stopped immediately and no further sale of properties be allowed.

Amaresh Mishra, a resident of Sector 83, said the main motive is to put more pressure on both the parties — the builder as well as the administration — since they are not responding to their grievances.

Yashesh Yadav, the president of Dwarka Expressway welfare association, said that he along with a few members met deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in Farrukhnagar on Sunday. “We have requested him to form an independent nodal agency to investigate the case under the supervision of experts from the IIT, Delhi. We also urged him to expedite the investigation and take harsh action against those found guilty,” he said.

Yadav said they have also demanded compensation from the government for the families who have lost their kin.

Meanwhile, chief minister Khattar said that the government has already initiated a probe in the matter and the reports will be out soon. He said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

