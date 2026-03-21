Gurugram: Sector 102/102A road worth ₹15.48-cr deteriorates within six months of recarpeting

Residents alleged that the Sector 102/102A road, recarpeted barely six months ago at an estimated cost of ₹15.48 crore, has started deteriorating with uneven patches at multiple points. The sector road seen filled with potholes on Friday, making commuting difficult. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents claimed that the 1.3-km stretch shows visible signs of rapid deterioration with multiple potholes, particularly near the underpass, raising accountability questions and concerns about the quality of construction materials used.

Sunil Sareen, RWA vice president of Imperial Gardens in Sector 102, said the stretch has become a crucial arterial road, especially since Dhankot road is currently non-functional due to ongoing works. “The entire traffic has shifted here. Despite being recarpeted six months ago, it is already showing signs of wear and tear. The condition is likely to worsen during monsoon,” he said.

Gursimran Arora, a resident of Adani Oyster in Sector 102, said, “We raised the issue with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last week, following which repairs were carried out within two days. However, after the recent rainfall, the stretch has again deteriorated,” he said.

Residents also pointed to recurring issues with patchwork repairs, saying that temporary fixes fail to address the underlying problem. They stressed that with the road currently bearing diverted traffic, its upkeep is even more essential, and they urged authorities to conduct a thorough inspection and ensure long-term repairs.

Pawan Yadav, sub-divisional officer at GMDA, said teams inspected the road on Thursday and Friday. “There appears to be some water leakage, possibly originating from one of the residential societies. Since the road is made of bitumen, such damage can occur due to water stagnation. We will assess the situation and carry out necessary repairs,” he said.

An official from the contractor firm, PC Gupta, said the deterioration is linked to leakage from a nearby residential society. He added that once the source of the leakage is rectified, the affected stretch will be repaired to avoid further inconvenience.