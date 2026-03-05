Gurugram: Sectors 58-115 to get wider internal roads

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced that the state government will initiate land acquisition to expedite development of long-pending 24 metre wide internal roads in sectors 58 to 115 of Gurugram, seeking to address connectivity gaps in the city’s rapidly expanding areas. In his budget speech, Saini said several licensed colonies lack proper wide roads connecting them to other parts of the city. (@NayabSainiBJP X)

In his budget speech, Saini said several licensed colonies lack proper wide roads connecting them to other parts of the city, with hundreds dependent on narrow two karam 3.3 metre and four karam 6.7 metre roads. “Lakhs of families have suffered due to this issue. A permanent solution to this problem will be worked out this year,” he said.

He noted that during Master Plan 2001, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran acquired land and constructed 18-metre internal roads in all sectors. However, under Master Plan 2021 implemented in 2007, there was no provision to expand 24-metre roads in internal sectors, and the cost of such acquisition was not included in external development charges levied on private developers. “The minister of the then government should clarify why such a decision was not taken, as hundreds of colonies developed between Sector 58 and Sector 115 are today deprived of access through 24-metre roads,” he said.

Saini added that in 2016 the then Haryana CM introduced a transferable development rights policy, followed by a revised TDR policy in 2021 after limited success. “Under this, only 140 acres of land have been obtained. The land acquisition process for the development of these 24-metre roads will now be initiated, and the expenditure incurred will be recovered from builders,” he said.

Residents have long protested the absence of 24-metre internal and sector roads, citing delays in connectivity and civic infrastructure.

“The construction of 24-metre roads will not only make life easier for thousands of families but will also ensure the organised development of Gurugram’s new sectors,” said Sunny Daultabad, convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Developmental Authority. Sunil Sareen, co-convener, DXP GDA, said, “Our struggle will continue until the actual construction of the first road begins on the ground.”