Gurugram: Sewage overflow leads to waterlogged road in Sector 4

Residents of Sector 4 are struggling with severe waterlogging on one of the internal roads leading to the local market. The narrow lane has been persistently flooded due to sewage overflow and leakage from an underground pipeline, causing significant inconvenience to daily commuters and shopkeepers. The waterlogged road in Sector 4 in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents explained that there are two routes leading to the market—one via the main road, which is often busy and congested, and another through a 200 metre narrower lane that was developed as an alternate access point. However, for the past 1.5 years, the entire stretch of this alternate road has remained waterlogged almost daily, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists to pass through and causing difficulties for shopkeepers operating along the lane.

“Earlier, this lane was surrounded by heaps of garbage. For a long time, we had raised several complaints with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials, and only after repeated follow-ups, the waste was finally removed in 2023. Later, the road which was made in 2024, deteriorated and broke apart, and once again we sent multiple videos, photos, and made numerous calls to the MCG before it was recently repaired. Now we are facing another unresolved issue along this lane—sewage overflow. The latest complaint that we filed regarding the issue was on November 13,” said Yogita Kataraya, patron of the Sector 4 market association.

Jagdish Mehta, a Sector 4 resident, said many of the grocery and stationery shops in the lane have basements. These basements remain filled with water. “These shops-cum-houses (SCH) are constantly inundated, especially the basements even when there is no rain. During rainfall, the situation turns into a complete menace,” he said.

Sankalp Madan, owner of a stationery shop in the affected lane said, “The roads are constantly waterlogged. All the shops here have basements, and most of them get flooded with six to eight inches of water daily. We pump it out, but by the next day, it’s back again.”

Kataraya highlighted that despite several complaints, there is no action from MCG. “We always get a templated response. They either say officials have reshuffled, or tell us that the issue will be fixed soon. We are still waiting for a solution.”

Ramakaran (single name), a junior MCG official, said he was unaware of the long-pending issue. “I was posted here just two months ago, so I am not fully familiar with the situation. This problem has reportedly been persisting for nearly 1.5 years. It takes time to understand the area, so I can’t comment at the moment,” he said.