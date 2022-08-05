Gurugram: Three held for Sushant Lok 3 robbery, hunt on for fourth suspect

A day after four unidentified men barged into the bungalow of Ashok Sharma (67), a shipping firm owner, in Sushant Lok 3 and allegedly assaulted his 65-year-old wife before making off with a couple of gold bangles and a mobile phone, police on Thursday said they have arrested three of the four men.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the three suspects were arrested from Ullawas village in Sector 62 while they were allegedly on their way to commit another robbery. The suspects were identified as Mohammad Anzar Alam, Ishaq alias Pawan Singh and Hasim Ansari of Bihar. The fourth suspect, Nazimul alias Sajan, is still at large, police said.

On Wednesday, around 2.45am, the suspects armed with rods, blades and screwdriver had allegedly tied up Rama Sharma and assaulted her to elicit information on where cash, jewellery and other valuables were stored in the house. She was punched multiple times in the abdomen and had to be admitted to a private hospital in Sector 56 on Wednesday.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they received a distress call early Wednesday from Ashok, who said four unidentified men had barged into his house and robbed his wife at knifepoint. “A team from Sikanderpur crime unit, led by Bijender Hooda, and Sector 56 police were sent to the spot. They recorded statements of victims and lifted forensic evidence,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the suspects entered the bungalow through the rear around 2.45am and left after an hour. They forcibly dragged Rama, who was recovering from a leg fracture, from the ground floor to the first floor. The suspects failed to locate Ashok Sharma because he was sleeping inside a room that used to be their home theatre and was constructed in such a way that the door cannot be easily made out in the dark.

They tied up Rama before assaulting her. Threatened and frightened, Sharma gave them a pair of gold bangles worth around ₹1.5 lakh. While they were looking for more valuables, Rama started screaming and the men panicked. They fled the house assuming that Ashok had alerted neighbours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She then woke up her husband, who alerted the neighbours and the police. Based on a complaint filed by Rama Sharma, an FIR was registered at Sector-56 police station on Wednesday afternoon.

After checking the CCTV footage, the police suspected the role of people living in a nearby slum.

Sangwan said the bungalow was under renovation and a team of labourers came every day. “We kept a close watch on the labourers, especially two of them, Mohammad Anzar Alam and Hasim Ansari, who hailed from Bihar. They used to work as daily wagers and were hired to whitewash the house,” he said.

Around 12.45am Thursday, the two left the slum in Sector 57 and went towards Sector 62 carrying rods and other tools, said police. There, they met another person, Pawan Singh, and were discussing a plan to rob another house, when the police arrested them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sikanderpur crime unit led by Bijender Hooda said the two disclosed that the mastermind of the crime was Ansari. “Ansari, also a daily wager, was paid ₹2,000 a day by the victim couple and he thought that there was a lot of money in the house,” he said.

Sangwan said Ansari had knowledge of the bungalow and used the rear door to enter the house and commit the robbery.

Police said the fourth suspect is yet to be arrested and teams are conducting raids to find him. The other three suspects were remanded in police custody for two days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON