Gurugram: Two arrested for trying to kidnap man after assaulting him on SPR

Two men were arrested from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near Kherki Daula on Wednesday while trying to kidnap a 27-year-old man after assaulting him on the road, police said on Thursday. Police identified the suspects as Jaibir, 26 of Barwas and Aman, 21, of Garanpura, both in Bhiwani. (HT)

Police identified the suspects as Jaibir, 26 of Barwas and Aman, 21, of Garanpura, both in Bhiwani. Jaibir worked in a transport firm in Hisar while Aman was a salesman in a private firm in Gurugram.

Police said the victim was Manjeet Kumar, originally from Charkhi Dadri and worked for a delivery executive for a logistic firm in Gurugram, police said.

Investigators said that the suspects had intercepted the victim’s Maruti Eeco on SPR with their two cars at 5.15pm on Wednesday and pulled him out to assault him. Afterwards, they had forcibly put him in their car and fled the spot. Emergency response vehicles on patrol duty chased the suspect’s car for five kilometres after a commuter had alerted the police control room about the incident.

A purported video of the incident, recorded by a commuter, has also surfaced on social media platforms where the suspects would be seen dragging the victim out of his Eeco and attempting to put him in their car after assaulting him, said police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the incident was the fallout of a dispute between Jaibir and the victim.

“Jaibir had sold a truck two years back and kept the cash in his car. The victim knew about the cash and had allegedly stolen ₹6.5 lakh from the amount. Jaibir wanted to recover it as he was not returning it,” he said.

On the complaint of the victim, a kidnapping and assault case was registered against the suspects at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday. Police said a MG Hector car in which the victim was kidnapped and a wooden bat used to assault him was also recovered.

Police said, at least two to three more associates of the duo who were involved in the incident were yet to be arrested as they managed to flee from the spot.