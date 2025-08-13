Search
Gurugram: Tyre burst on SPR kills 22-year-old, critically injures another

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 04:58 am IST

A 22-year-old man died and his friend was critically injured in a car crash after a tyre burst on Southern Peripheral Road near Tulip Chowk.

A 22-year-old man died and his 23-year-old friend was critically injured after the car they were travelling in overturned multiple times following a tyre burst on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near Tulip Chowk early Tuesday, police said.

Both victims were rushed to Sector 10A civil hospital without waiting for ambulances due to their critical condition (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the accident took place between 12 and 12.15am on Tuesday when the deceased, identified as Vikas, and his childhood friend Sachin were on their way to their homes in Mohammadpur Jharsa, Sector 36, from Faridabad. Police said Sachin, who was driving a Maruti Suzuki Swift, is in critical condition and on ventilator support at a private hospital in Sector 38. 

“It was Sachin who was behind the wheel… He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 38. He was on ventilator support,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram police. 

According to investigators, Sachin had gone to Faridabad on Sunday to drop his sister at her in-laws’ house after she visited her parental home for Raksha Bandhan. Vikas had accompanied him. The duo were returning late Monday night when one of the tyres of their car exploded, causing the vehicle to veer violently off course. Sachin lost control, and the car overturned several times before hitting a roadside iron pole, police added. 

Commuters alerted the police control room, and two emergency response vehicles reached the spot. Both victims were rushed to Sector 10A civil hospital without waiting for ambulances due to their critical condition. Doctors declared Vikas dead on arrival and referred Sachin to a higher centre for advanced treatment. 

The PRO said no foul play was suspected by the families. An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was initiated based on the statement of Vikas’s family at Bilaspur police station. His body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday. 

