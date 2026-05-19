Haryana cabinet clears revised 10,266 crore Gurugram Metro project cost

The Haryana cabinet on Monday approved the revised project cost of the Gurugram Metro Rail project, supplementary reports related to Rapid Metro integration and the proposed metro spur to Gurugram Railway Station, along with a proposal to finance the project’s entire soft loan component through the World Bank.

Government approved World Bank funding for the project’s full soft loan component to avoid further implementation delays. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

According to the government, the revised total project cost has been increased from ₹5,452.72 crore to ₹10,266.54 crore. Officials said the escalation was attributed to inflation between 2019 and 2023, revision in GST rates, independent operational requirements for the Millennium City Centre-Cyber City corridor, development of a full-fledged depot, additional rolling stock requirements, changes in the RRTS alignment and inclusion of a metro spur connecting Gurugram railway station.

The approvals are expected to accelerate the long-pending metro connectivity project between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City and strengthen urban mobility infrastructure in Gurugram.

The 28.50-kilometre metro corridor from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, comprising 27 stations, was originally prepared by RITES Limited through a detailed project report (DPR). The project had earlier received approval from the Haryana cabinet on August 13, 2020, and was subsequently cleared by the centre.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the revised cost structure includes ₹7,098.70 crore towards escalation in project costs and GST-related changes, ₹947.06 crore for additional independent corridor infrastructure requirements and ₹454.32 crore for the proposed metro spur from Sector 5 to Gurugram railway station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the revised cost structure includes ₹7,098.70 crore towards escalation in project costs and GST-related changes, ₹947.06 crore for additional independent corridor infrastructure requirements and ₹454.32 crore for the proposed metro spur from Sector 5 to Gurugram railway station. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The cabinet also approved a supplementary report concerning the Gurugram Metro’s integration with the Rapid Metro network. According to the government, the revised framework now envisages the Gurugram Metro as an independent project following changes in the integration scenario with the Rapid Metro. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet also approved a supplementary report concerning the Gurugram Metro’s integration with the Rapid Metro network. According to the government, the revised framework now envisages the Gurugram Metro as an independent project following changes in the integration scenario with the Rapid Metro. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The supplementary report includes development of a metro depot and associated facilities on 22.86 hectares of government land in Sector 33, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The supplementary report includes development of a metro depot and associated facilities on 22.86 hectares of government land in Sector 33, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another decision, the cabinet approved the supplementary report for the proposed 1.80-kilometre metro spur connecting Sector 5 station with Gurugram railway station to improve multimodal transport integration and enable seamless connectivity between metro and railway services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another decision, the cabinet approved the supplementary report for the proposed 1.80-kilometre metro spur connecting Sector 5 station with Gurugram railway station to improve multimodal transport integration and enable seamless connectivity between metro and railway services. {{/usCountry}}

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The cabinet also approved a proposal to finance the project’s entire soft loan component through the World Bank. Under the original approved project cost, the soft loan component was estimated at ₹2,688.57 crore, of which ₹1,075.42 crore was proposed through the World Bank and ₹1,613.14 crore through the European Investment Bank.

However, the government said repeated delays in confirmation from the European Investment Bank prompted the board of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) in its October 13, 2025, meeting to decide that, in case of further delays, the EIB-funded portion could also be financed through the World Bank to avoid an adverse impact on the project timeline. Officials said the proposal was later approved by the chief minister on December 12, 2025.

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The cabinet further authorised the administrative secretary of the town and country planning department, Haryana, to function as the nodal officer for signing agreements and related documents required for the implementation of the project. It also authorised Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to approve modifications or revisions required during consultations with the centre or implementation of the project to address operational difficulties or procedural hurdles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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