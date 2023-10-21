Haryana CM Khattar visits Nuh 2 months after communal riots

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Haryana’s Nuh district on Saturday for the first time after deadly communal riots broke out in the region on July 31.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (ANI)

Khattar first visited Bhadas village to offer his condolences to the family members of Shakti Singh, 35, who was killed in the clashes. During the meeting, the chief minister assured support to the aggrieved family and said that those responsible for instigating the Nuh clashes will not be spared. Singh, who worked at a sweet shop at Badkali chowk, was found dead near the area on August 1.

The CM also directed officials concerned to ensure the education of Singh’s children, officials in the district administration said.

At least six people, including two policemen, were left dead and more than 88 injured in the riots that broke out during a Shobha Yatra organised by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh. The riots had also trickled down to neighbouring districts, including Gurugram. More than 61 cases were registered in connection with the riots and at least 340 suspects were arrested, according to the police.

Khattar also visited Nalheshwar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, from where the violence had started. He performed a puja at temple and later interacted with the locals.

On the compensation to the riot victims, he said, “We had called for applications on the e-khastipoorti portal for those who suffered losses in the Nuh violence. The compensation is still pending for some individuals, and a decision will be taken soon. Probe is also underway to determine the insurance claims for certain damaged vehicles.”

The CM also issued directions to enhance police patrolling in the area to ensure that the law-and-order situation is effectively maintained.

Earlier in the day,had he visited Nuh police lines and met the family members of police personnel while taking action against preventing illegal mining in Tauru. “The sacrifices, dedication and bravery of our police force should serve as an inspiration for future generations. Policing is a demanding and perilous duty and the state takes pride in the Haryana Police Force,” he said.

“Haryana Police is one of the leading police force across the country and the government has taken several initiatives to support the welfare of police personnel and their families. The government has taken historic steps to ensure the well-being of police families, such as providing financial assistance to the families of deceased and offering ex gratia jobs to their dependents,” said Khattar. He also appealed to the police force to maintain a compassionate approach towards the public, especially towards children, the elderly, and women, while also maintaining a tough stance against criminals

The CM also attended a meeting with the Peace Committee in the evening at the Mini Secretariat, where he interacted with members from Hindu and Muslim communities. “The district is known of its brotherhood and both communities should motivate the young generation to main peace and love and live peacefully. Violence has only resulted in loss to both sides and the members should spread peace. Lot of fabricated and false information is shared on social media platforms and we should verify the facts before jumping to conclusions,” he said.

Nuh Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed said that information about the meeting was not intimated to them in time. “The CM’s visit was too late and he was just trying to cover up the lapses after the minorities’ commission also observed lack of government timely action and lapses leading to the unfortunate incident.”

