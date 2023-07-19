Khattar launches 3 GMDA projects worth 144.32 crore

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday laid the foundation stones for three projects of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), to be executed at a cost of ₹144. 32 crore, for the infrastructure development of the city.

Officials said the projects include the construction of Leg 4 drain,from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 along Southern Peripheral Road (SPR); the construction of 33/11KV substation at Behrampur sewage treatment plant; and the construction of a 66KV substation at Basai water treatment plant.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for these three projects was conducted via video conferencing from Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh. These projects are among 190 state projects for which foundation stones were laid by the chief minister, who is on a visit to Nuh on Tuesday, said officials.

PC Meena, chief executive officer, GMDA, said these projects will help resolve drainage, water supply and sewage related concerns in the city. “Work will be executed in a timebound manner to further enhance the civic amenities being provided to citizens,” he said.

Meena said the stormwater drain of approximately 5.2km length will run between Vatika Chowk and Sohna Road up to NH-48 along SPR, and will cater to rainwater discharge from sectors 68 to 80 and will greatly help relieve water-logging on this stretch during the monsoon. “Additionally, it will improve the overall drainage system of the sector areas as well as reduce the pressure on Badshahpur drain during heavy downpours. The project will be executed at a cost of ₹105 crore and is scheduled for completion in October 2024,” he said.

GMDA officials said to address the concerns of power cuts and to improve the water supply from Basai water treatment plant, a 66/11 KV substation will be established there.

“Presently, the plant is fed by 11KV source voltage level, which trips frequently during monsoon and in turn water supply is interrupted. The 66KV voltage level has fewer chances of tripping, which would help ensure smooth operations at the plant. The project has been awarded on EPC -- engineering, procurement and construction --mode for ₹23.40 crore and will be completed within 15 months,” said Meena.

The CEO said to end sewage overflow concerns in the city and to ensure smooth operations at the Behrampur sewage treatment plant, a 33/11 KV substation will be established there.

Presently, the sewage treatment plant is fed by a 11KV source voltage level, which again trips frequently during monsoon. “The new 33KV voltage level will resolve this problem, and would help ensure smooth operations at the plant. Further this substation will also cater to the requirement of the water boosting station to be constructed at Sector 72,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail