Haryana CM pre-budget meet for 2025-26 in Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday presided over a pre-budget consultation meeting for the 2025-26 fiscal in Gurugram, with stakeholders from industry and manufacturing sector sharing their suggestions for the upcoming state budget, people aware of the matter said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the pre-budget meeting. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

State minister for industries and commerce, environment, forests, and wildlife Rao Narbir Singh also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to an inclusive approach toward prosperity and progress, highlighting the role of industrial institutions in Haryana’s economic development. He said that the state will play a pivotal role to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Saini listened to suggestions shared by stakeholders and assured them that key issues will be considered in the budget. He also shared Haryana’s progress in agriculture, industry, education infrastructure, and technology over recent years. He said priority will be given to every suggestion shared by stakeholders for strengthening rural economy, promoting industrial investment, empowering youth through skill development and social welfare, proper representation in the upcoming budget.

He also assured to consider the suggestions put forward by representatives regarding improving health services, public transport in industrial areas, and necessary reforms in industrial policy.

During the meeting, chief principal secretary to the CM, Rajesh Khullar, said that Saini — who also holds the finance portfolio — has introduced a new initiative, allowing citizens to submit budget suggestions online.

“Through the portal https://bamsharyana.nic.in, suggestions can be submitted across various sectors and sub-sectors. Suggestions can be given by going to the sector and sub-sector category through the portal. Over 1,000 suggestions have already been received through this platform,” he said.

Additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, revenue & disaster management and consolidation department Anurag Rastogi said that previous pre-budget consultations had yielded impactful suggestions. Programmes like Harhit Stores, drone technology, STEM labs, and Super 30 were developed based on these suggestions, he said.