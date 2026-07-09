Haryana: Constable dies after truck hits cattle smuggler’s vehicle after raid in Nuh

A constable was killed while a sub-inspector was critically injured after a speeding truck rammed another vehicle seized after a raid for smuggling cattle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Haryana’s Nuh early Thursday, police said. All three personnel are part of the Punhana crime branch. (Representative file photo)

The deceased was identified as constable Girish Kumar (25) who died after being run over by the speeding truck while sub-inspector Mukesh Phogat (53) was injured.

Another police personnel Sahil managed to escape unhurt. All three personnel are part of the Punhana crime branch.

The accident took place near Goyla village around 3.30am when the police personnel carried out a raid after receiving a tip-off about cattle being illegally smuggled for slaughtering in Rajasthan.

The team intercepted the vehicle to rescue 15 cattle and took the driver into custody. They said that one of the wheels of the truck had blown out during the chase.

While three policemen were waiting in front of the intercepted truck stranded along the expressway after turning on its blinkers and fixing reflective tapes to guard it, the rest of the team had gone to Mohammadpur Ahir police station with the suspect for completing legal formalities.

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Police said that a speeding truck laden with fodder rear-ended the intercepted truck and mowed down the constable resulting in his instant death.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said that the driver of the truck carrying fodder, probably had fallen asleep due to which it veered off-course and ended up hitting the intercepted truck. “He fled from the spot immediately,” he said.

On complaints of crime branch officials, two separate first information reports (FIR) were registered – one for the crash against the unidentified truck driver under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and another for cattle smuggling under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and the Gausamvardhan Act at Mohammadpur Ahir police station on Thursday.