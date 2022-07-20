Haryana DSP death: People take to streets demanding arrest of culprits

A day after a 58-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was investigating a lead on illegal mining in Nuh district in Haryana, was allegedly mowed down by a truck, Tauru market association members held a silent protest march demanding the arrest of the suspects behind the murder.

More than 300 policemen are deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said.

Hundreds of shopkeepers, vendors, teachers, union members and contractual workers on Wednesday marched down the streets of Tauru in protest against the DSP’s alleged murder at the hands of the illegal mining mafia. They demanded the arrest of the people involved in the incident and also a crackdown on illegal activities in the district.

The demonstrators marched from Aggarwal Dharamshala to new Anaj Mandi via Old Anaj Mandi and handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate.

Raj Kumar Mitta, president of the cloth market association in Tauru, said that it is very unfortunate that people who protect citizens are targeted by miscreants involved in illegal activities. “We have demanded arrest of all the suspects and that the suspects should be hanged till death. Anyone who is behind the murder should be immediately booked,” he said.

Phool Kumar Yadav, president of the Haryana school association, said they are demanding peace and safety of everyone, including the police officials. “This is not the first time that police teams were attacked. There have been many instances when the criminals and their family members pelt stones and assault the policemen when they try to curb illegal activities,” he said.

Haryana DSP Surender Singh was killed on Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop ran over him in Nuh.

