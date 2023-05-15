Special panel on fourth floor to hold public hearing on Tuesday

The special committee on the construction of the fourth floor on residential plots formed by the Haryana government will hold a public hearing of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), real estate developers and other stakeholders on Tuesday to hear their issues and problems related to the construction of the fourth floor, officials said on Sunday.

The Haryana government’s town and country planning department had formed a five-member committee on March 16 to look into the contended issue of construction of a fourth floor. (HT Photo)

The associations of RWAs, developers’ groups such as National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) have been called to attend the meeting. The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on February 23 had put on hold the policy of construction of fourth floor on residential plots after objections were raised in the state assembly and by concerned residents across the state.

The notice issued by Sanjay Kumar, senior town planner, DTCP, Chandigarh on May 12 said, “Kind attention is drawn towards the order dated 23/02/23 whereby the approval of fresh building plans of stilt plus four floors in case of residential plots has been kept in abeyance, including the applications for approval. The said expert committee has decided to hear physically, through video conferencing, the issues/ views pertaining to the construction of stilt plus four floors on residential plots at the PWD guesthouse in Gurugram.”

As per the order, the committee will first hear the representatives of United Gurugram RWAs, a group of RWAs of the city, then Making Model Gurugram Federation, also a group of RWAs, Naredco and Credai on Tuesday (March 16).

Earlier, the committee headed by P Raghavendra Rao had sought written objections from the residents, RWAs and developers seeking their view point on the matter.

A senior DTCP official said that the special committee will seek information and try to know the viewpoint of all stakeholders on the matter before taking any decision as it is an important issue. “This matter is being studied at the highest level and all concerns will addressed before taking a call on it,” he said.

Praveen Yadav, president, United Gurugram RWAs said that they have sought views of the residents and RWAs, who are associated with them and the key consensus is that the government should first build adequate infrastructure and amenities before allowing the fourth floor. “Construction of fourth floor will add to the population of colonies and there is need to created wider roads, imported power and water supply systems otherwise the existing network will crash,” he said.

Residents and RWA also allege fourth floor addition will destroy the layout and plan of community developments and it worsen the living conditions in the colonies. It will not be a sustainable move and it will overload the existing system which is already creaking.

The developers, however, asserted that thousands of buyers and several developers had invested hundreds of crores in residential plots as they were allowed the fourth floor. They said that sudden decision to ban fourth floor was unfair and adequate time should have been given to all stakeholders to decide on the matter so that their investments did not get stuck.

Praveen Jain, chairman, NAREDCO said that there was need to ensure that people, who have invested their money in residential plots should be allowed to construct fourth floor. “!No notice was given that this policy is being withdrawn or kept in abeyance. Large number of buyers and projects are stuck and the market has lost the momentum due to this decision. The government can expand the infrastructure and fix a fees on such projects. There is massive increase in population and there is need to create more such properties with high density,” he said, adding that they will submit their representation to the committee on Tuesday.

The Haryana government’s town and country planning department had formed a five-member committee on March 16 to look into the contended issue of construction of a fourth floor and a stilt in plotted colonies in the state.

Construction of fourth floor has become a bone of contention in urban areas of the state as several RWAs and house owners have opposed them, alleging that such houses exert severe pressure on roads, water, sewage and other amenities.

