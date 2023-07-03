Gurugram: The Haryana government is likely to take a call on the fourth-floor policy report, which was submitted by an expert committee on June 30, officials said.

Haryana govt likely to take call on fourth-floor policy within a week’s time

The chairman of the fourth-floor committee, P Raghavendra Rao, said they have submitted the report to the state government after analysing the entire data with the help of experts. The committee also sought reports from 22 districts of the state and conducted four public hearings in the last 75 days.

“The report has been submitted to the government after taking into account all the issues that were raised by the stakeholders. Detailed reports were sought from deputy commissioners of all the districts and the details were analysed by experts. The report is confidential, and the details cannot be shared with the media,” said Rao, who is also the chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

Rao said that the expert committee went through over 26,000 suggestions and complaints submitted by the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), residents, property owners, contractors and developers.

“The committee held four public hearings, including in Gurugram, and meetings were held with RWAs, developers and residents. The report has made recommendations on the general interest of the public across the state, and efforts have been made to ensure it is fair and balanced,” Rao added.

The DTCP on February 23 this year had put on hold the policy of construction of the fourth-floor on residential plots after objections were raised in the state assembly and by residents across the state. The state government in March constituted the expert committee to deliberate on the issue.

Senior officials in the know of the matter, meanwhile, said the government is likely to take a call on the report within a week. “The government can now either accept the report, ask for a modification or reject it. But it is most likely that the decision is likely to be taken within a week,” a senior official said on the condition of anonymity.

The issue of fourth-floor on residential plots has been contentious with those opposing the government policy demanding that infrastructure should be first upgraded in the colonies and thereafter a call should be taken on the issue.

On the other hand, property owners and contractors have said that several hundred crores of rupees have been invested by plot buyers and they should not be punished due to a retrospective policy.

