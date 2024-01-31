Haryana govt begins work on Global City project phase 1

The Haryana government has begun work on Phase 1 of the Global City project, a mixed land use project in Gurugram on 1,000 acres along the Dwarka Expressway that will comprise residential and commercial spaces with modern infrastructure and utilities, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday. The site office of the Global City on the Gurugram-Pataudi road near Gadoli village on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The project’s first phase comprises building roads, electricity, water supply, and other infrastructure on 587 acres by December 2026, HSIIDC (Haryana state industrial and infrastructure development corporation) officials said, adding that the contractor has taken over the project site. Phase 1 will be built at a cost of ₹940 crore, they said.

The Global City project is being developed across parts of Sectors 36, 36B, 37, and 37B. When finished, it will have commercial towers, offices, residential towers, retail spaces, hospitals, schools, a centre for innovation, start-ups, an incubation zone, hospitality and cultural zones comprising 12 million square metres of built-up area, along with green spaces and water bodies, and its own internal mass rapid transportation system. The state government had organised several programmes across the country and abroad to launch and market this project in the last three years. The project was conceived in 2019 and tender for the first phase was awarded last September.

“The trunk infrastructure in the first phase is being developed on 587 acres. The work will include building 13km of internal roads, landscape across 82 acres, a 26-km-long storm water drain network, 11.96km potable water network, a 12km recycled water pipeline, and a 10km utility tunnel. The work is expected to be completed by December 2026,” said Yash Garg, managing director of HSIIDC.

He added that three high-tension power lines that pass through the project site will be shifted and that a tender has been awarded for shifting one by August 31 of next year.

“HSIIDC will operate and maintain the Global City until December 31, 2033, at no additional cost to the allottees. From 2034 onwards, maintenance charges will be recovered from allottees on actual operation and maintenance cost incurred in proportion to the actual built-up area,” he said.

In a related development, the state government increased HSIIDC’s working capital limit for developing infrastructure in the Global City and IMT Sohna by ₹1,500 crore, a government spokesperson said.