Haryana govt fines 3 firms 10.30 lakh for dumping waste in Aravallis in Nuh

The Haryana forest department has imposed penalties of ₹10.30 lakh on three companies for illegally dumping construction debris and industrial waste across protected forest areas in Nuh district. It has also lodged police complaints against the three firms seeking action under the Forest Conservation Act. Police have registered FIRs in the case. Garbage in Aravallis in Khori village in Nuh on June 25. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to officials, the first major violation surfaced on June 27 near Khori Kalan village, located along the foothills of the Aravallis in Nuh. Forest patrolling teams, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a truck laden with waste material attempting to illegally dump debris inside designated forest land.

Sensing trouble, the driver fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle. However, forest officials managed to seize photographic and video evidence, capturing the scale of damage already inflicted on nearly 1,000sqm of pristine Aravalli terrain.

Investigation revealed that a private electronics and contract manufacturing unit was allegedly responsible for orchestrating the waste dumping operation, officials said. The forest department slapped a ₹5 lakh penalty on the company and lodged a formal complaint with Taoru Sadar Police Station, demanding immediate registration of an FIR under stringent environmental and forest protection laws.

Forest teams uncovered another major dumping site near Silakhon hills, an area already battling illegal encroachments and quarrying. Here, two companies operating from IMT Sohna—were allegedly found guilty of illegally offloading construction debris and hazardous industrial waste into the ecologically fragile forest zone, officials said.

HT tried reaching out to the companies but they did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

Collectively, both firms were penalised ₹5.30 lakh, while complaints were again filed with Taoru Sadar Police Station to initiate criminal proceedings.

Speaking on the matter, forest ranger Anup Singh confirmed that complaints against all three companies have been submitted to the police, urging strict legal action. “We have followed due process—collected evidence, geo-tagged sites, and documented violations to ensure accountability,” Singh said, adding that further investigations are ongoing.

Forester Manoj Kumar, who led the patrolling teams, warned that such illegal dumping not only destroys natural habitats but also severely contaminates groundwater reserves. “The Aravalli ecosystem is under siege. Dumping industrial waste in these hills is equivalent to poisoning the lungs of the region,” Kumar added.

Two separate cases were registered on Saturday at Sadar Tauru police station under sections 223(b) and 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, based on complaints filed by forest official Anup Singh. In the first case, one firm, based in Bhiwadi, was accused of dumping nearly 800sqm of industrial waste near Khori Kalan, causing an environmental loss of ₹4 lakh. In the second case, a firm of Jaipur allegedly dumped debris over 60sqm of forest land near Silakhon, leading to ecological damage and a recovery demand of ₹1.3 lakh. Police said both incidents are being investigated, and strict legal action will be taken against the violators.

Why the Aravallis matter

The Aravalli hills, stretching across southern Haryana, play a critical role in controlling air pollution, replenishing groundwater, and preventing desertification. Recognised as an ecologically sensitive zone, these ancient hills fall under the purview of the Forest Conservation Act and are protected by strict Supreme Court orders that explicitly ban construction, mining, and waste disposal activities.

Despite these protections, multiple reports—including a recent Hindustan Times investigation—have exposed how illegal encroachments, unauthorised waste dumping, and mining groups continue to degrade the Aravallis, aided by weak enforcement and administrative apathy.

Senior forest officials confirmed that the latest violations have been escalated to the state-level monitoring committee, which is expected to coordinate stricter legal proceedings and ensure recovery of imposed penalties. Notices have been served to the companies involved, and patrolling has been stepped up along identified vulnerable spots.

“We cannot allow the Aravallis to be turned into a dumping ground for industrial waste,” said a senior forest official on condition of anonymity. “Our teams will continue monitoring operations, and we urge citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately.”

Environmental activists and local residents have expressed outrage over the repeated violations. “The Aravallis are already battling illegal mining and land grabbing. Now, waste mafias are adding to the destruction,” said Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist in Nuh and Gurugram.

She urged stricter penalties, real-time surveillance, and visible police action to deter offenders. “Companies responsible for such environmental crimes should face not just fines but criminal prosecution,” she added.