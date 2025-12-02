Haryana plans speedy refund system for cyber victims through Lok Adalats: DGP

Haryana director general of police OP Singh on Monday said investigating officers handling cybercrime cases will assist victims in getting their defrauded money frozen and refunded through Lok Adalats in cases involving smaller amounts. He said the move aims to ensure that victims receive speedy financial relief without prolonged legal procedures. Haryana DGP OP Singh during a surprise visit to the Cybercrime police station east in Gurugram on Monday. (HT)

“Haryana Police will facilitate speedy financial relief to victims through Lok Adalat, ensuring timely refunds without unnecessary delay,” Singh said. He added the step is meant to prevent victims from facing further hassle or spending additional money on hiring legal counsel to recover funds saved from withdrawal by cyber fraudsters. Singh was speaking to reporters after a surprise visit to the Cybercrime police station east in Gurugram, where he posed as a cybercrime victim to assess the functioning of the unit.

He said banks will be required to follow strict due diligence to assist victims and police during investigations. “It will be the financial institution’s responsibility to compensate the victim for the losses incurred in case their negligence is found in the course of investigation,” the DGP said, calling the measure an important protection for victims’ rights.

Singh directed officials to launch mass-scale cyber awareness initiatives in schools and colleges by creating ‘Cyber Awareness Ambassadors’ who will be head students responsible for educating peers on safe online practices. He said such outreach must be supported by social media campaigns, community awareness programmes and statewide initiatives.

“Most cybercrimes exploit fear and greed. If anyone promises high returns, offers undue benefits, or pressurises for transferring money or sharing information, it needs to be understood that cyber fraudsters are targeting you. Caution is the best protection,” he said. He urged citizens to remain alert to suspicious calls, links, applications or offers, and to lodge complaints through the Cyber Helpline 1930 whenever needed.

The DGP said the police are working in mission mode against cybercrime. “Our aim is to ensure justice for victims, strengthen the technical capacity of police stations, and enhance digital safety across the state,” he said.