Haryana records an 8.24 percent decline in crime rate in January 2026

A total of 10,115 cases were registered in Haryana in January 2025, while this number came down to 9,492 this year. Among these, rape cases declined by 54.55 per cent, and cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act came down by 32.91 per cent.

The data showed that cases of robbery in the state declined by 77 per cent, along with a substantial reduction in other major crimes.

Director General of Police , Ajay Singhal, said the objective of Haryana Police is not merely to control crime, but to create a secure, sensitive and trustworthy environment where every citizen, especially women, children and vulnerable sections, feels completely safe.

He emphasised that Haryana Police will further strengthen proactive, technology-driven and intelligence-based policing, giving priority to crime prevention.

In 2026, Haryana Police will expand technological innovations in the fields of cyber crime control, road safety, emergency response and public interface, making the police force faster, more transparent and more accountable.

Strengthening police-public partnership, trust-based policing will be promoted further to deepen cooperation and confidence between society and the police, the DGP said.

Terming women's safety and protection of vulnerable sections as the highest priority, he said a "zero tolerance" policy has been adopted towards crimes against women and children in the state, resulting in nearly 100 per cent detection rate in such cases.

He informed that rape cases witnessed a sharp decline of 54.55 per cent, reducing from 99 cases to 45.

Additionally, cases of attempted rape declined by 14.29 per cent in January compared to the corresponding month of last year, while crimes registered under the SC/ST Act decreased by 32.91 per cent.

A continuous downward trend has also been observed in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and molestation, the officer added.

The DGP also said that effective control has been established over heinous, violent and property-related crimes in the state.

The data for January showed that burglary cases declined by 31 per cent over last year's corresponding month, theft by 23 per cent and snatching incidents by 20 per cent.

Similarly, violent crimes also recorded a significant reduction, including a 45 per cent decline in cases of grievous hurt, 29 per cent in attempts to murder and 15 per cent in murder cases.

Singhal said that building a safe and crime-free Haryana is not possible through police efforts alone, but requires active participation from every section of society.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order, immediately report any suspicious activity, and actively participate in spreading awareness against drug abuse, cyber-crime and crimes against women.

