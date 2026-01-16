Haryana revises EDC rates from January 1, Gurugram remains highest with 10% annual hike

The Haryana government has revised the external development charges (EDC) applicable to licensed colonies and various land-use categories across the state, with Gurugram continuing to have the highest rates following a 10% annual increase effective January 1, 2026, according to an official communication issued on Wednesday. The revised rates have been issued by the additional chief secretary of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to the director, DTCP, in continuation of earlier instructions. (PArveen Kumar/HT)

The communication states that the annual hike was decided by the council of ministers in its meeting held on December 28, 2024, and will be applicable every year from January 1.

According to the order, Gurugram tops the EDC chart under multiple categories, including plotted residential colonies, group housing, commercial and industrial use. For Gurugram, the revised EDC rate for plotted residential colonies is ₹104.0963 lakh per gross acre, while for group housing (400 persons per acre) it is ₹137.408 lakh per gross acre. Under the group housing policy for 300 persons per acre, the rate is ₹549.632 lakh per gross acre, the document shows.

For commercial use, Gurugram’s revised EDC rate is ₹412.224 lakh per gross acre (1.5 FAR) and ₹549.632 lakh per gross acre (1.75 FAR). For industrial use, the revised rate is ₹641.695 lakh per gross acre (1.25 FAR), while industrial-IT with 2.5 FAR is pegged at ₹229.471 lakh per gross acre, the annexure stated.

Officials said EDC is collected from developers to fund external infrastructure such as roads, water supply, sewerage, drainage and other civic facilities outside the colony area. Real estate industry stakeholders, however, have often raised concerns that repeated revisions in EDC rates increase project costs and can impact homebuyers, particularly in high-demand markets such as Gurugram.

The revised rates also list other urban estates including Faridabad, Sohna, Gwal Pahari, Sonepat-Kundli, Panipat, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Bahadurgarh and several others, with varying EDC indexation based on zone potential.