Haryana to launch e-libraries in Gurugram’s govt colleges

The Haryana government is introducing e-libraries in government colleges across Gurugram to improve digital education, officials said. Currently, only three government colleges in the city—Government College in Sector 9, Government Girls College in Sector 14, and Dronacharya College—have traditional libraries. These libraries house around 3,000 to 4,000 books each, but they do not offer e-library services. Meanwhile, seven other government colleges in Gurugram lack even basic library facilities. With the introduction of e-libraries, students will be able to access thousands of digital books, research papers, journals, and lectures from anywhere using their phones or laptops, officials said. (AP)

The e-library model, already implemented at Gurugram University (GU), has proven to be highly beneficial. At GU, students can access 17,000 e-books, 8,800 e-journals, 130,000 e-lectures, 748,000 theses, 2,200 reports, and 2,600 expert talks, people aware of the development said.

Sanjay Katyal, the nodal officer of Government College in Sector 9, said the project would help overcome book shortages and make learning more accessible. “With e-libraries, multiple students can use the same resource at the same time. This removes the limitation of physical books, where only one or two copies may be available in the library. Now, students can study whenever and wherever they want, without worrying about book shortages.”

The move has also been been welcomed by teachers, who believe that digital learning is the future of education. A senior professor at Government Girls College in Sector 14 said many students come from economically weaker backgrounds and cannot afford to buy multiple textbooks. “With e-libraries, they will have free access to thousands of books, journals, and research materials. This will help them prepare better for exams and enhance their knowledge beyond what is taught in classrooms,” the professor said.

Students, who often struggle with the lack of study resources, are relieved by the government’s decision. Mehak Sharma, a third-year student at Dronacharya College, said the new facility would make studying much easier. “Sometimes, the library runs out of books, or we have to wait for weeks to get a copy. With an e-library, I won’t have to depend on borrowing books. I can simply download them and study anytime.”

Rakesh Verma, a student from Government College in Sector 9, said the initiative would reduce financial pressure on students. “This will save us a lot of money. Some textbooks cost thousands of rupees, which many students cannot afford. Now, we can study from the best resources without any cost,” he said.

Muni Ram, District Elementary Education Officer, said e-libraries would help students stay updated with the latest academic developments. “E-libraries will not only provide free access to books but also keep students informed about new research, global studies, and the latest technology. This is a much-needed step to improve higher education in Haryana,” he said.