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HC junks SpiceJet's plea to review 144 cr payment order in dispute with Maran

HC junks SpiceJet's plea to review ₹144 cr payment order in dispute with Maran

Published on: May 04, 2026 10:56 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed pleas by SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh seeking a review of an earlier order to deposit 144 crore in connection with its legal dispute with media baron Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways.

HC junks SpiceJet's plea to review 144 cr payment order in dispute with Maran

Justice Subramonium Prasad also imposed cost of 50,000 on the airline and Singh.

"Dismissed with cost of 50,000," the judge said while pronouncing the verdict.

On January 19, the court had directed SpiceJet and Singh to deposit 144 crore with the registry within six weeks against an admitted liability of 194 crore. On March 18, time to make the deposit was extended by four weeks.

Singh and his budget airline sought reconsideration of the March 18 direction on several counts, including financial distress amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

SpiceJet instead offered a commercial property in Gurugram as security and informed the court that the Centre was willing to offer it some assistance.

Maran and Kal Airways opposed the review petitions, saying the issues arising from financial distress had already been considered and rejected by the Supreme Court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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