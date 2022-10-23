Heavy police deployment in Gurugram to ensure safe Diwali

Police teams have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incidents during Diwali, officials said on Sunday. Detailed directions have been issued to all station house officers to intensify patrolling in their respective areas. Police deployment in crowded areas has also been intensified, officials added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), teams have been deployed at different locations, including markets, bus stands and railway stations. “Our teams are on special duty to ensure safety during the festival. Directives have been issued to police station in-charges and crime investigation units to frequently check the movement of criminals and anti-national elements who often try to take advantage of festivals. Teams have also been asked to be on alert in crowded areas, railway stations, metro stations and malls where people gather in large numbers during the festival for shopping,” he said.

Apart from city police, teams of the chief minister’s flying squad and the Haryana state task force (STF) will also be on duty in plain clothes to keep a check on miscreants and criminals, officials added. Traffic police personnel has also been deployed at 36 points in the city to manage traffic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, several firefighters have gone on strike and the fire department is reeling under immense pressure due to a shortage of people. Narender Singh, station fire officer, Sector 29, said that the total strength of 224 employees has been reduced to 34 due to the ongoing strike. “We have sought help from the Haryana roadways and police for their drivers and staff in case of any emergency. We have chalked out a plan and teams have been formed including home guards and civil defence personnel so that work is not hampered in absence of staff,” he said.

Singh said that they are well prepared and equipped to provide any emergency service. “We will be on high alert on Monday and have cancelled leaves of all firemen. They have been directed to work on 12-hour shifts instead of the usual eight-hour one to ensure the maximum presence of staff,” he said. The fire department has placed fire tenders at Vatika Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Old Railway Road, Mahavir Chowk, and Palam Vihar. At least 20 incidents of fire were reported on Diwali from various parts of the city last year but no injuries were sustained, Gurugram fire department officials said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting with all deputy commissioners in Chandigarh and said that the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) Act will not be enforced against striking workers in the state as of now. Kaushal said that preparations should be made in advance to tackle any kind of fire-related emergency. If fire brigade drivers continue their strike, an alternate plan of deputing roadways drivers and home guards should be chalked out, he added.

“The government does not want the employees to suffer. They should cooperate and hold talks with the government. However, if the employees do not return to work, then the state government will be forced to take strict measures in the public interest,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON