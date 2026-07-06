Heavy showers leave Gurugram roads waterlogged, commuters face disruption

Heavy rain lashed parts of Gurugram on Sunday, leaving several areas severely waterlogged, with Old Gurugram among the worst affected as inundated roads once again exposed the city’s persistent drainage woes. The civic body deployed pumps and suction tankers after complaints, while officials said desilting work is nearing completion. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents reported waterlogging in Sectors 3, 7, 9, 10, 10A, 34 and 69; Ashok Vihar Phase III; the Bus Stand area; Khandsa Road; Rajendra Park; Daulatabad Industrial Area; Basai; Gurugram village; Bajghera; Surat Nagar; Dhanwapur; and Caterpur.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) was conducted on Sunday, with three examination centres in Sectors 10 and 10A, where candidates said commuting became difficult due to inundated roads and traffic congestion. “The main road turned into a river, completely waterlogged, making it extremely difficult, especially for those on two-wheelers,” said candidate Pooja Yadav.

Vikas Hooda, president of Ashok Vihar Phase 3 RWA, said authorities had promised the area would be free of waterlogging, but those assurances failed to materialise. “Pedestrians are forced to wade through dirty water; it is coming up to two feet in places, forming murky pools. This is the reality we are dealing with,” he said.

Anuj Mathur, a resident of Tulip Purple, Sector 69, said residents of Tulip Purple, Tulip White and nearby shops have faced chronic waterlogging for eight to 10 years. “Within a few hours of rain, the area gets waterlogged as if it has been raining for days,” he said.