Hero Honda Chowk flyover carriageway reopens to traffic

Commuters will be able to use the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway of the Hero Honda Chowk (HHC) flyover on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from Monday, an advisory shared by Gurugram traffic police said.

The 1.4km-long carriageway was closed on September 21 due to a span load test conducted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It was scheduled to remain closed till September 26 but the work got over two days ago, traffic police said. Commuters coming from the Jaipur side towards Delhi had to use the service lanes of National Highway (NH) 48 during the period the carriageway was closed.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram, said, “We did not face any major issues because a lot of people worked from work from home due to heavy rainfall which reduced the volume of traffic. We decided to open the flyover to traffic on Sunday midnight as the testing work was completed.”

On April 23, 2018, the Jaipur-Delhi carriageway suffered damage after a huge chunk of concrete fell from the bridge, leaving a 15cm-deep and 250 sq cm-wide hole. The same carriageway was further damaged on May 8 in 2019 after chunks of concrete fell from the bridge, forming a hole in the road. NHAI formed a committee which recommended remedial measures in 2020 following which the same were implemented.

According to Sangwan, the NHAI load span test was conducted to check the status of repairs carried out on the carriageway.

The construction of the eight-lane HHC flyover commenced in November 2014. The Delhi-Jaipur carriageway first opened in March 2017, while the rest of the flyover opened to traffic months later. Prior to the construction of the flyover and underpass, Hero Honda Chowk was one of the most congested junctions in Gurugram.

