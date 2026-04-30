...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hoax bomb threat emails hit 7 schools in Gurugram, trigger sweeps

Authorities evacuate campuses, find nothing suspicious; probe on to trace senders as repeated incidents prompt tighter security and patrolling.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

At least seven private schools in Gurugram received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among parents and a large-scale security sweep across campuses, officers said. The emails warned of explosives planted within school premises, prompting immediate evacuation of students and staff, they added.

Students evacuated as police, bomb squads sweep campuses; cyber teams probe origin of emails amid rise in similar threats, security tightened citywide. (HT)

The threats were received between 7:30 and 8:30 am when classes in some schools had already begunThe emails were sent to schools in Sector 46, Sushant Lok 1, Sector 64 and Sushant Lok 3, officers said. However, police did not disclose a comprehensive list of affected schools or their exact locations to HT. School administrations informed the police and followed emergency protocols by declaring a holiday and asking parents to take their children home safely, police said.

Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads and dog units, were deployed to multiple locations. Authorities conducted detailed anti-sabotage checks across campuses. No suspicious objects were found, and the threats were later declared a hoax.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandep Turan said, “Cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the emails. Investigators are also examining whether the threats are linked to similar hoax emails sent to schools in other parts of the country in recent months.”

 
bomb threat private schools gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Hoax bomb threat emails hit 7 schools in Gurugram, trigger sweeps
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.