Hoax bomb threat emails hit 7 schools in Gurugram, trigger sweeps

At least seven private schools in Gurugram received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among parents and a large-scale security sweep across campuses, officers said. The emails warned of explosives planted within school premises, prompting immediate evacuation of students and staff, they added.

Students evacuated as police, bomb squads sweep campuses; cyber teams probe origin of emails amid rise in similar threats, security tightened citywide. (HT)

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The threats were received between 7:30 and 8:30 am when classes in some schools had already begunThe emails were sent to schools in Sector 46, Sushant Lok 1, Sector 64 and Sushant Lok 3, officers said. However, police did not disclose a comprehensive list of affected schools or their exact locations to HT. School administrations informed the police and followed emergency protocols by declaring a holiday and asking parents to take their children home safely, police said.

Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads and dog units, were deployed to multiple locations. Authorities conducted detailed anti-sabotage checks across campuses. No suspicious objects were found, and the threats were later declared a hoax.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandep Turan said, “Cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the emails. Investigators are also examining whether the threats are linked to similar hoax emails sent to schools in other parts of the country in recent months.”

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{{^usCountry}} Security has since been tightened across educational institutions in the district, with increased patrolling and surveillance, officers said. This is the third such occurrence since January when schools received fake bomb threats, with at least a dozen happening in March alone, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security has since been tightened across educational institutions in the district, with increased patrolling and surveillance, officers said. This is the third such occurrence since January when schools received fake bomb threats, with at least a dozen happening in March alone, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in March, Gurugram police arrested a 30-year-old man from Bangladesh for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat emails to multiple schools in the city in January. The arrest was made on March 19 from Gujarat. During the investigation it was found that the accused had been living in India and used fake email IDs and anonymised networks to issue the threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in March, Gurugram police arrested a 30-year-old man from Bangladesh for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat emails to multiple schools in the city in January. The arrest was made on March 19 from Gujarat. During the investigation it was found that the accused had been living in India and used fake email IDs and anonymised networks to issue the threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, issuing such threats can attract stringent charges, including provisions dealing with acts of terror and threats to public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, issuing such threats can attract stringent charges, including provisions dealing with acts of terror and threats to public safety. {{/usCountry}}

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