Host of measures to tackle poor air days in Gurugram kicks in today

The Haryana Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and civic agencies in Gurugram district have constituted multiple teams and directed their enforcement wings to gear up to strictly enforce measures under the graded response action plan (Grap) from Saturday to curb air pollution during the winter months.

Grap prescribes a list of curbs when air pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) hit certain trigger points. The restrictions get stricter as the air quality worsens. The revised Grap has regulations under four categories -- regulations under stage one (poor) kicks in when the air quality index (AQI) is 200 to 300, stage two (very poor) when AQI is 200 to 300, stage three (severe) when AQI is 400 to 450, and stage four (severe plus) is enforced when AQI is more than 450.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM), the agency tasked with implementing the revamped Grap regulations to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR, the imposition of restrictions under the three most serious levels will be pre-emptive instead of after pollution levels have spiked, and will have to be enforced by the CAQM sub-committee at least three days in advance, relying on forecasts made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the early warning system, which has been developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Haryana officials said they will focus on preventing dust pollution, burning of waste, flouting of norms at construction sites and vehicular pollution.

The HSPCB said that it has constituted six teams to enforce Grap across the city, and to take action against violators. The department of town and country planning said it has formed three teams, which shall ensure that construction sites adhere to norms. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said its enforcement wings will take care of anti-smog activities and dust control measures.

HSPCB officials said their teams will work in coordination with those from other agencies to curb pollution and check violations. “Polluting vehicles will not be tolerated and their owners will be fined. Our teams will visit the industrial and residential areas to penalise violations and these may include sealing of equipment, environment compensation penalty, and cases in the environment court,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB.

The use of diesel generators is banned during the period when Grap is in force and has allowed the use of only gas-based or retrofitted generators for a period of two hours daily for industrial or commercial purposes and for emergency use in other sectors.

The MCG on Friday said both its enforcement and sanitation wings will work on implementing Grap and take action to curb pollution. “We will ensure that mechanical sweeping of roads is carried out on a much larger scale to prevent dust pollution. Steps are being taken to ensure that sprinkling of water on roads and trees is carried out and we will use recycled water for this purpose,” said a MCG spokesperson.

MCG officials also said adequate steps will be taken at construction sites to prevent dust pollution. Sprinkling of water on construction material, covering the sites and material will be strictly enforced, they said, adding that there is also a ban on use of coal and firewood for cooking in eateries.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said it will ensure sprinkling of water at construction sites. “We will also ensure that road potholes are fixed at the earliest to prevent dust pollution,” said Subash Yadav, additional CEO, GMDA.

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning said they have formed three teams to keep a check on construction sites in private colonies. “We will ensure that dust prevention norms are followed in these places,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.

