Hry set to bring intensive cleaning drive in Gurugram, orders 3-day clean-up push

In a bid to address Gurugram’s escalating waste management crisis, the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department on Sunday launched an intensive sanitation drive, setting a three-day deadline for sweeping reforms, including enhanced garbage collection, removal of waste trolleys from arterial roads, and a crackdown on outstation dumping. Garbage on Khandsa Road in Gurugram Sector 11 on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

The drive, announced after a high-level review meeting chaired by ULB commissioner and secretary Vikas Gupta, aims to restore cleanliness in the city amid mounting public criticism.

Garbage collection to be overhauled

Gupta instructed all Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers to immediately deploy 10 additional door-to-door garbage collection vehicles each and ensure that all vehicles are GPS-enabled and monitored in real time. Currently, there are only 100 vehicles and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is in the process of hiring 400 more vehicles. “All garbage vehicles must be GPS-enabled and monitored,” he said, directing officials to involve ward councillors in oversight and community awareness efforts.

Gupta emphasised that waste-laden trolleys along roads and sector dividers must be removed without delay. “Where there is garbage already lying, people tend to dump more. We must break that chain by cleaning those areas first,” he said. Secondary collection points will also be cleared more frequently under tighter monitoring.

The urgent meeting—convened at a time when city residents have intensified complaints over civic apathy—was attended by divisional commissioner R.C. Bidhan, deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, Mayor Madhu Rani Malhotra, and other senior officials. It focused on implementing rapid ward-level sanitation reforms and strengthening accountability.

C&D waste, illegal dumping under lens

Addressing illegal dumping, especially of waste transported from outside Gurugram, officials were asked to investigate unregulated dumping and sorting activities along the Dwarka Expressway, Wazirabad, and Sector 21. Gupta directed that a comprehensive Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Plan be prepared within three days to curb unauthorised waste accumulation.

MCG had fixed rates for the authorised disposal of C&D waste. The rates had been fixed at ₹360 per tonne for segregated C&D waste and ₹720 per tonne for unsegregated C&D waste.

Gupta said that there should be proper mapping to track which house’s waste is collected by whom and where it is disposed of. He directed that a C&D waste management plan should be prepared within the next three days. He assured that there is no shortage of resources to make Gurugram clean and that the Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini has directed that any required resources should be made available immediately.

He further said that people commenting on social media about cleanliness will also be involved in these efforts.

Field inspections start Monday

Divisional commissioner Bidhan directed all MCG officials to begin ground inspections starting Monday. “This coming week will be crucial in resetting the city’s sanitation standards,” he said. MCG commissioner Dahiya added that an intensive ward-wise sanitation drive was already underway, with junior engineers (JEs) assigned to specific field duties.

Sanitation inspector, and junior engineers are responsible for the drives at the ward levels.

Gupta is expected to personally review the city’s sanitation status next Friday. Reiterating the state government’s focus on urban cleanliness, he said, “The city needs execution, not excuses.” He also called on residents and social media users to report violations and participate actively. “We must know where every household’s waste is going and who is responsible. Accountability and swift action are the need of the hour,” he said.