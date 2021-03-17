IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / HSVP razes illegal hutments, constructions to reclaim 2.5 acres
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP razes illegal hutments, constructions to reclaim 2.5 acres

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 9 to reclaim two large plots spread across 2
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 PM IST

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 9 to reclaim two large plots spread across 2.5 acres near a government college and cleared all encroachments.

Officials said that over 350 tenements, around 30 permanent rooms and a service station, all of which were constructed illegally, were cleared from a one-acre plot meant for a primary school.

HSVP officials said that an enforcement team reached the site around 11am and started the drive by deploying two earthmover machines, under the protection of a large contingent of police personnel. “There were around 300 illegal hutments and a rent was being collected from them by anti-social elements forcibly. All these, including 30 permanent structures and a service station, were demolished,” said Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP.

HSVP officials said that the occupants of the hutments and those in the rooms were allowed to take their belongings but they were asked to clear the area as the land belonged to the authority. Officials said they will construct a boundary wall around the plot, which is worth several crores.

Another 1.5-acre plot owned by the authority that is designated for a group housing society, on the opposite side of the government college, was also cleared of encroachments, said officials. “A large number of nomadic families, selling ironware and other items, had established huts on this plot and they strongly resisted the demolition drive. It was only after an intervention by police officials that we were able to remove the illegal structures,” said Lot.

Illegal extensions, pertaining to small sheds, extended walls and other violations, carried out by residents of a nearby colony were also removed by the authority. The enforcement team also issued a warning to the violators and said that if violations were repeated, they would face criminal action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA to install facial recognition cameras at 10 busy points

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to install facial recognition cameras at 10 busy points in the city to track criminals and strengthen safety measures, officials familiar with the developments said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality dips, light rain predicted

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 PM IST
The city’s air quality deteriorated to the very poor category on Wednesday, recording an air quality index (AQI) reading of 309 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Policy soon to provide basic facilities in unplanned industrial areas, says Chautala

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 PM IST
To provide basic facilities to industrial areas in nonconforming areas (unplanned industrial zones), the Haryana government will formulate a policy after a topography survey of industrial areas is completed, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala told the state assembly on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP razes illegal hutments, constructions to reclaim 2.5 acres

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 9 to reclaim two large plots spread across 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

No takers for gangster’s plots due to registry issues

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Auction of proclaimed offender and wanted gangster Sube Singh’s plots on Wednesday hit a snag as the properties were found to have multiple owners, officials familiar with the developments said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Highest daily Covid-19 case count this year takes tally past 60,000

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The district recorded 97 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily case count in 79 days, which took the total case count beyond 60,000
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Toddler in critical condition after being assaulted by juvenile caretaker

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
A 13-month-old girl was put on life support and her 15-year-old caretaker booked for assaulting the girl in Sector 56 on Monday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Expressway concessionaire seeks toll hike

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Commuters at the Kherki Daula toll plaza might have to shell out increased toll fare from April 1 as the highway concessionaire on Tuesday wrote to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) calling for an annual revision of fees based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), released by union ministry for commerce and industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram among 30 most polluted cities in world despite improvements

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Millennium City was among the 30 most polluted cities in the world in 2020, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man ends life due to financial crisis

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Facing a financial crisis, a man allegedly ended his life after consuming poison
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three booked for assaulting acquaintance, sharing video on social media

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Three persons were booked after a video showing them brutally assaulting a 24-year-old man by holding him hostage was shared on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

24x7 vaccination drive against Covid-19 gets muted response in Gurugram

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The round-the-clock Covid-19 vaccination drive that started on Monday in six hospitals in the city has witnessed a muted response
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Regularising banquet halls on MCG’s agenda

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to take up the matter of regularising banquet halls in the city in its next House meeting, scheduled for Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to train bus staff before next academic session

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The regional transport authority has asked the district elementary education officer to direct schools to hold behavioural training sessions for drivers and conductors of their school buses before the next academic session
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster’s properties to be auctioned on Wednesday

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The police will auction two properties of a proclaimed offender and wanted man, Sube Singh, on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP